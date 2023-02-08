Martha Stewart and Emeril Lagasse Both Receive Renewals From The Roku Channel

The Roku Channel has announced that its two celebrity chef series, “Martha Cooks” and “Emeril Cooks,” have both scored second seasons.

Hosted by Emeril Lagasse, “Emeril Cooks'” will return for a second season that premieres on Feb. 17, while Season 2 of “Martha Cooks,'” hosted by Martha Stewart, will premiere on April 3. Both series’ first seasons premiered in fall 2022.

Chef Lagasse brings viewers to the his beloved city of New Orleans. Throughout the second season, “Emeril Cooks” will invite audiences to experience the blend of tradition and innovation that powers his cooking.

Season 2 of “Emeril Cooks” will feature ten, 30-minute episodes beginning Feb. 17. See below for a first look of “Emeril Cooks.”

Throughout Season 2 of “Martha Cooks,” celebrity homemaker Martha Stewart welcomes viewers into her farm kitchen, and brings them along as she visits some of her favorite places to cook cuisine and create treats. Stewart will reveal techniques and how-to instructions alongside world-renowned chefs and dear friends.

Season 2 of “Martha Cooks” will also feature ten, 30-minute episodes beginning April 3. See below for a first look of “Martha Cooks.”

Both series are produced by Marquee Brands for The Roku Channel.

In addition to the upcoming series, The Roku Channel offers audiences other library content hosted by Stewart and Lagasse, including “Martha Bakes” Seasons 1-11, “Martha Stewart’s Cooking School” Seasons 1-5, “Martha Stewart Living” Seasons 1-11, “Essence of Emeril” Seasons 1-11 and “Emeril Live” Seasons 1-19. The original programming is now available on the designated FAST linear channels, Martha Stewart Channel and Emeril Lagasse Channel.