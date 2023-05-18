Marlo Thomas Honored With Gracie Award for Lifetime Achievement (EXCLUSIVE)

The Alliance for Women in Media will award Marlo Thomas with the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s 48th Anniversary Gracies Awards, Variety can exclusively reveal.

On May 23, Thomas will be presented with the award at the Four Seasons Hotel in L.A., an honor bestowed upon women in media who embody the essence of the late Gracie Allen for whom the awards ceremony is named. Additionally, Sofia Carson and Diane Warren will be performing at the event.

Thomas is an Emmy, Peabody, Golden Globe and Grammy award-winning actress, author and activist. She is a Broadcasting Hall of Fame inductee, and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Obama in 2014. She rose to acclaim after leading the sitcom “That Girl” and has gone on to star in numerous films and TV shows including “It Happened One Christmas,” “Ocean’s 8,” “Nobody’s Child” and “Friends.”

“Marlo Thomas is not only a true icon of the entertainment industry, but a visionary whose work has left a lasting impact on society,” said Becky Brooks, president of the AWMF. “Her groundbreaking role as Ann Marie in ‘That Girl’ shattered stereotypes and opened doors for women in television. Furthermore, Marlo’s charitable and activist work with the Ms. Foundation for Women and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has transformed countless lives, making her a beacon of hope and inspiration to us all. She truly exemplifies the ethos of AWMF. We’re proud to honor her with this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award.”

The Gracies honor “outstanding programming and individual achievement created by women, for women, and about women in all facets of media in news and entertainment,” according to a press release. The awards ceremony will celebrate the AWMF’s varying educational programs, charities, public service initiatives and scholarships that aid women in media.

This year’s Gracie Awards center around the theme of storytelling. Other honorees include Christina Applegate; Meghan, Duchess of Sussex; Ava DuVernay; Faith Hill; Amanda Seyfried; Danielle Monaro; Shelley Wade; “Abbott Elementary”; “Today”; “The Drew Barrymore Show” and “48 Hours.”

Extra’s Rachel Lindsay serves as the social media ambassador for the organization and is set to present the Grand Award to “The First Lady” for its achievement and production. Additional presenters for the night include Maria Shriver, Jodi Balfour and Camilla Luddington, amongst others.