Mark Ruffalo to Star in Task Force Limited Series at HBO From ‘Mare of Easttown’ Creator Brad Ingelsby

Mark Ruffalo is set for a lead role in a new HBO limited series that hails from Brad Ingelsby, Variety has learned.

The untitled series is based on an original idea and is said to follow “a task force of law enforcement officers and the criminals they are trying to apprehend.” According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, casting decisions were made prior to the onset of the writers’ strike. Furthermore, production on the series does not yet have a start date.

The show marks a return to HBO for both Ingelsby and Ruffalo. Ingelsby previously created the critically-acclaimed HBO limited series “Mare of Easttown” starring Kate Winslet. The show received 16 Emmy nominations upon its release, ultimately winning four. “Mare of Easttown” was produced by wiip, which will also produce the task force series.

For Ruffalo, he previously starred in the HBO limited series “I Know This Much Is True” and the HBO film “The Normal Heart.” The latter won the Emmy for best TV movie, while Ruffalo was also nominated for best actor in a miniseries or movie. He then played dual roles as twin brothers in “I Know This Much Is True,” for which he won the Emmy for best actor in a limited series or movie.

Ingelsby is the writer and executive producer of the project under his overall deal with HBO. Paul Lee and Mark Roybal executive produce for wiip. Ruffalo will executive produce in addition to starring. Jeremiah Zagar will serve as director and executive producer. Nicole Jordan-Webber and Public Record’s Jeremy Yaches are co-executive producers. HBO will produce in association with wiip.

“We are absolutely thrilled to once again join forces with Brad Ingelsby, the brilliant auteur behind ‘Mare of Easttown,'” said Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of programming and Head of HBO Drama Series and Films. “Brad’s boundless creativity and unrivaled ability to captivate audiences is nothing short of inspiring, and we cannot be more excited to embark on another journey together. When the opportunity arose to partner with Mark on another series, we all jumped at the chance to witness him once again breathe great humanity into a new role. We are also honored to collaborate with Jeremiah, an unparalleled director whose deep understanding of visual storytelling will only elevate this project to new heights. The convergence of these talents is so exciting, and we cannot wait to share this story with the world.”

Ruffalo is a renowned film actor with three Oscar nominations to date — one for “The Kids Are Alright,” another for “Foxcatcher,” and finally one for “Spotlight.” He is also known for his role as Dr. Bruce Banner/The Incredible Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His other credits include the “Now You See Me” films, “Shutter Island,” “Zodiac,” and “Collateral.”

He is repped by Lighthouse Management & Media, UTA, Relevant, and Keith Klevan.

Aside from “Mare of Easttown,” Ingelsby is primarily known as a film writer. His credits include features such as “The Way Back,” “Our Friend,” “Run All Night,” and “Out of the Furnace.” He is repped by LBI, CAA, McKuin Frankel Whitehead LLP, and ID. Zagar and Yaches are repped by WME and Granderson Des Rochers.