Margo Martindale, Chris Diamantopoulos to Lead Canadian Maple Syrup Heist Amazon Series From Producer Jamie Lee Curtis (EXCLUSIVE)

Margo Martindale and Chris Diamantopoulos have been cast in the lead roles of the upcoming Amazon series “The Sticky,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The show was originally ordered at Amazon back in April 2022. As previously reported, the series is inspired by the true story of “The Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist.” The real heist involved the theft of $18 million dollars (CAD) of of Quebec’s national maple syrup, which is more than 70% of the global maple syrup supply.

Per the official logline for the half-hour comedy series, “‘The Sticky’ revolves around Ruth Clarke (Martindale), a tough, supremely competent middle-aged Canadian maple syrup farmer who’s had it with being hemmed in by the polite, bureaucratic conventions native to her country’s identity. Especially now that that very bureaucracy is threatening to take away everything she loves: Her farm, her comatose husband, and her right to freedom. With the help of Remy Bouchard, a local blockhead and Mike Byrne (Diamantopoulos), a low-level mobster, Ruth changes her fate—and transforms the future of her community with the theft of millions of dollars’ worth of maple syrup.”

Martindale is a celebrated character actress who has won three guest actress in a drama series Emmys throughout her career — two for “The Americans” and one for “Justified.” Her recent and upcoming credits include the film “Cocaine Bear,” “Your Honor” at Showtime, “The Accused” at Fox, “Mrs. Davis ” at Peacock, and “The Watcher” at Netflix. She also memorably voiced a highly-fictionalized version of herself in the hit Netflix animated series “BoJack Horseman.”

Diamantopoulos is perhaps best known for his role in the critically-acclaimed HBO comedy series “Silicon Valley,” on which he played Russ Hanneman. Up next, he will also appear in “Mrs. Davis” at Peacock alongside Martindale and in the George Clooney film “The Boys in the Boat.” His other past credits include “The Sopranos,” “True Story,” “Arrested Development,” and “Hannibal.” He also lent his voice to nearly 40 episodes of the popular adult animated comedy “American Dad” and provided the voice of Mickey Mouse in the shows “Mickey Mouse” and “The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse.”

“The Sticky” was created by Brian Donovan and Ed Herro, who also serve as executive producers. Jonathan Levine and Gillian Bohrer of Megamix also executive produce along with: Jamie Lee Curtis for Comet Pictures; Josée Vallée and Bruno Dubé for Sphere Media Inc.; and Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, Jeremy Gold, Michael Dowse, and Chris Dickie for Blumhouse Television. Lauren Grant is co-executive producer. Russell Goldman is an associate producer for Comet Pictures.