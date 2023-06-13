Netflix Top 10: ‘Manifest’ Season 4 Soars to No. 1 as ‘Never Have I Ever’ Final Season Debuts With More Than 76 Million Hours Viewed

It’s a bittersweet goodbye for “Manifest” as Season 4 returned to No. 1 on the Netflix Top 10 during the June 5-11 viewing window. The series picked up 78.15 million hours viewed with the release of its final episodes, making it the most viewed title this week.

After landing on Netflix on June 2, the second half of the season didn’t perform as well as Part One — the first half opened with 57.1 million hours viewed while Part Two recorded 39.4 million hours in its first three days of availability. Fans also revisited Season 1, which had 18.18 million hours viewed

Coming in at No. 2, “Never Have I Ever” returned for its fourth and final season with 76.21 million hours viewed. Starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, the coming-of-age series had over 15 million views. Netflix calculates hours viewed by dividing the total hours viewed (76.2 million) by total runtime (4.9 hours).

“Fubar” was dethroned in this week’s rankings, falling to third on the chart with another 42.28 million hours watched, but “The Terminator” star held two spots on the chart as his docuseries “Arnold” followed in fourth with 24.51 million hours viewed. Since its premiere, “Fubar” has collected more than 30 million views.

As Netflix continues to revamp its action slate, “The Mother” starring Jennifer Lopez, remains on the English Films list for the fifth week, coming in at No. 4. Pulling in an additional 8.36 million hours viewed, the film moves up on Netflix’s list of most popular titles with 234.07 million hours viewed.

“The Ultimatum: Queer Love” received a bump in the rankings during its second week on the English TV chart following the release of its final two episodes, which arrived on June 7. With 16.89 million hours viewed, the series jumped to No. 6 on the list. The series falls just ahead of “Queen Charlotte” which bested “To All the Boys” spinoff “XO, Kitty” in its sixth week among the top 10. The “Bridgerton” story picked up another 16.7 million hours watched while the latter scripted series managed 14.46 million viewing hours.

Notably, Colombia’s “Fake Profile” continued its reign at No. 1 on the Non-English TV list with 64.73 million hours viewed. The steamy drama previously opened with 76.31 million hours viewed — the highest premiere for a Colombian series.

Elsewhere on the English-Language TV chart is “All American” Season 5 (10.83 million) and “SWAT” Season 1 (10.26 million).

See Netflix’s Top 10 lists for the week of June 5-11 below, beginning with English-language series and followed by non-English-language TV shows, English-language movies and then non-English-language movies.