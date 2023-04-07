‘Manifest’ Season 4 Final Episodes Set June Premiere on Netflix

Happy death date: Netflix’s “Manifest” Season 4, Part 2 is set to premiere on June 2, nearly eight months after Part 1’s release in November 2022. The supernatural drama series returns with its final 10 episodes that continue the stories of Montego Air Flight 828 passengers who are making the most of their second lease on life.

The first episode of Season 4, Part 2 will premiere at the ATX TV festival in early June, followed by an in-person panel with showrunner Jeff Rake and cast members.

The return of “Manifest” coincides with the show’s infamous “death date,” June 2, which has been a recurring mystery throughout the series. It was first assumed by 828 passengers that June 2, 2024 marked the day they would lose their lives, but this season revealed it to be much more serious than that, with the “death date” marking the end of the world.

“Passengers face severe scrutiny in a world fueled by 828er hate, no longer free to solve their own Callings without constant supervision by the unscrupulous 828 Registry,” says the official Season 4, Part 2 synopsis. “A mysterious accident delivers ominous warnings on a biblical scale that will further jeopardize the livelihood of all the passengers.”

Part 2 will delve further into investigations of passengers’ callings, the possibility of surviving the looming “death date” and Angelina Meyer’s (Holly Taylor) further descent into destruction.

Cast members of “Manifest” include Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, Holly Taylor, Daryl Edwards and Ty Doran. Executive producers for the show are Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine, Robert Zemeckis, Len Goldstein and Romeo Tirone and is produced by Warner Bros. Television.