‘Manifest’ Flies Back to Netflix Top 10 With Final Episodes as ‘Fubar’ Continues to Lead English TV

“Manifest” Season 4 returned to the Netflix Top 10 chart at No. 2 after the release of part two, which arrived on June 2. During the May 29 – June 4, the show was viewed for 39.4 million hours — that’s a slight drop from Season 4, part one’s release which opened on Netflix’s Top 10 at the No. 1 spot after its Nov. 4 release. The series scored 57.1 million hours viewed in its first three days of availability.

Meanwhile, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s “Fubar” continues to reign over the list of English TV titles with 88.03 million hours viewed and appeared in the Top 10 in 91 countries. In just 10 days, the action-comedy had nearly 25 million views. Netflix calculates total views (177 million hours viewed) by dividing the the total hours viewed by runtime hours (7.13 runtime hours).

“XO, Kitty” pushed ahead of “Queen Charlotte” with 29.83 million hours viewed, ultimately besting the “Bridgerton” prequel by 2.62 million hours. The spinoffs have faced off since “XO, Kitty’s” May 18 debut, which opened to 72.08 million hours viewed. During this viewing window, “Queen Charlotte” was in its third week of availability and earned 82.39 million hours viewed giving it the No. 1 spot. The series was eventually dethroned by “Fubar” in its fourth week of availability.

On the unscripted side, “The Ultimatum: Queer Love” opened on the chart with its latest batch of episodes in seventh place with 15.03 million hours viewed following its May 24 premiere. A slow start for a series within the “Love is Blind” universe. For reference, “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move on” opened on the chart at No. 3 on the chart. The final two episodes of “Queer Love” are expected to arrive on June 7, meaning the show could potentially see a rise in viewership within the next week.

More to come…