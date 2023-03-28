‘Man on Fire’ TV Series Ordered at Netflix

A series adaptation of “Man on Fire” has been ordered straight-to-series at Netflix, Variety has confirmed.

The series is based on the first two novels to feature the former French Foreign Legion soldier Creasy by A. J. Quinnell, specifically “Man on Fire” and “The Perfect Kill.” The first book was originally published in 1981, while the second was published in 1992.

Netflix has given the show an eight-episode order. The logline states that the show “tells the story of John Creasy, a broken ex-mercenary on a mission to avenge the death of his only friend, while protecting his fallen comrade’s daughter from the forces that destroyed her family.”

Kyle Killen is attached to write and executive produce the series under his Chapter 11 banner, with Chapter 11’s Scott Pennington also executive producing. Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Bill McGoldrick and Juan Alfonso will also executive produce via Chernin Entertainment. Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer will executive produce via New Regency Productions. Chernin Entertainment currently has a first-look deal at Netflix.

New Regency previously financed the 2004 feature adaptation of “Man on Fire.” The 2004 film starred Denzel Washington as Creasy, while a 1987 feature version starred Scott Glenn.

Killen most recently co-developed the “Halo” live-action series at Paramount+. He was meant to serve as co-showrunner on the series but departed before production began. His other credits include “Fear Street,” “The Beaver,” and “Mind Games.”

Killen is repped by Syndicate Entertainment and Black Bear Pictures

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the “Man on Fire” news.