Maia Mitchell to Return to Freeform’s ‘Good Trouble’ in Season 5

“Good Trouble” will be bringing back another familiar face. Maia Mitchell, who played Callie Foster in all 104 episodes of “The Fosters” and 53 episodes of the spinoff, will appear in the Season 5 premiere, Freeform announced on Wednesday.

Mitchell left the show in March, last appearing in the second episode of Season 4. She rejoins “Good Trouble” stars Cierra Ramirez, Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, Josh Pence, Bryan Craig and Booboo Stewart.

Joanna Johnson, who serves as showrunner, executive produces alongside Ramirez, Christine Sacani, Greg Gugliotta, Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas.

Season 5 will premiere on Thursday, March 16, at 10 p.m. ET, airing on Hulu the next day, the network shared as part of the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour.

When Mitchell last appeared on the drama, Callie left for her dream job in Washington, D.C., working for the ACLU. The episode ended with Callie on an airplane and seeing Jamie (Beau Mirchoff), her on-and-off boyfriend boarding the flight. (Mirchoff also exited the show as a series regular.)

The actor chose to leave the show to go home to visit her family in Australia, who she hadn’t seen in years due to COVID-19.

“She’s been doing this this role for nine years. She grew up in this role between ‘The Fosters’ and ‘Good Trouble.’ She was 19 when she started,” Johnson told Variety at the time, adding that although she tried to “talk her out of” leaving, Mitchell explained “how much she loves his family and this show, but that she needed to go home.”

Johnson added, “She’s always going to be part of the family, and I don’t think it’s the last we’ll ever see of Callie. Callie’s journey is happening off camera, but we’ll catch up with her.”

The return of Mitchell could also mean an appearance by Mirchoff, as Johnson said that she’s hopeful he’d come back and that she could update fans on where Callie and Jamie stand today: “It’s a mystery, but we’ll find out.”