Magnolia Network Orders ‘Happy to Be Home With the Benkos’ and ‘Motel Rescue,’ Sets February Premieres (EXCLUSIVE)

Magnolia Network has picked up two new series for its spring slate, “Happy to Be Home With the Benkos” following the family of designer Gray Benko and “Motel Rescue” hosted by “Inn the Works” star Lindsey Kurowski.

The Chip and Joanna Gaines-run network has also renewed “Beach Cottage Chronicles” and “Diary of an Old Home” for second seasons, which will debut this spring.

“Happy to be Home with the Benkos” is a six-episode, hour-long series produced by Blind Nil. According to the network’s description, “Designer Gray Benko brings color and happiness to historic homes in the lowcountry of South Carolina. Her whimsical vision is brought to life with the help of her thoughtful, craftsman husband, Mike, and eccentric, contractor father, Grumpy.”

“Motel Rescue” is a seven-episode, hour-long series hailing from Lando. Per Magnolia, “Lindsey Kurowski is hitting the road to help struggling motel owners across America who need some help getting back on track.”

Additionally, Magnolia Network has set the premiere dates for its February programming slate, including new seasons of “Recipe Lost and Found,” “First Time Fixer,” “Barnwood Builders” and “Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation,” as well as new episodes of “In with the Old.”

See the new and returning Magnolia Network series’ premiere dates for the month of February below, along with descriptions.



Wednesday, February 1

In with the Old – NEW EPISODES – Designers, builders and old-home enthusiasts in small towns and big cities across America reimagine and transform abandoned structures by preserving their historical integrity while giving them new purpose. New episodes on Magnolia Network and streaming on HBO Max and discovery+ every Wednesday (airing at 8pm EST on Magnolia Network)



Friday, February 3

First Time Fixer – NEW SEASON – First-time house renovators take their home renovation dreams into their own hands and experience the risk and reward that comes with trying something new. Season 4 premieres on Magnolia Network at 8pm EST with new episodes every Friday (double-episode premiere first two weeks); streaming same day on discovery+



Sunday, February 5

Recipe Lost and Found – NEW SEASON – Classically trained chef and food anthropologist Casey Corn is on a journey to help people rediscover their lost family recipes, diving into each family’s history and culture to reveal the magic behind the dish. Season 2 premieres on Magnolia Network at 2pm EST with new episodes every Sunday (double-episode premiere first week); streaming same day on discovery+

Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation – NEW SEASON – Buyers achieve the dream of purchasing an affordable vacation home and take on the task of remodeling their property. The family comes together with a little imagination and a lot of muscle to transform their property into the relaxing oasis they’ve always envisioned. Season 7 premieres on Magnolia Network at 9pm EST with new episodes every Sunday

Thursday, February 23

Barnwood Builders – NEW SEASON – Mark Bowe and his team of West Virginia skilled craftsmen salvage antique barns and cabins, repurposing the wood to create stunning, modern homes. While giving 200-year-old structures new life, they share the inspiring stories and histories behind them. Season 16 premieres on Magnolia Network at 9pm EST with new episodes every Thursday