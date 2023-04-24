‘Magnificent Seven’ Series Reboot in the Works at Amazon From Nic Pizzolatto

Nic Pizzolatto is developing a series version of “The Magnificent Seven” at Amazon, Variety has confirmed.

The project was originally reported on back in March with a series commitment. It was originally intended to be an original series, but was refashioned to be a new take on the Western classic. Pizzolatto previously co-wrote the 2016 remake of “The Magnificent Seven.”

The logline for the reboot states, “In the tradition of the great epics from the golden age of westerns, an outlaw and his cohorts must unite a disparate band of indelible fighters to defend a settlement of immigrant homesteaders in an open range war against cattle barons in central Texas, telling an expansive saga of adventure, action and romance.”

Pizzolatto will write and executive produce, with Mark Johnson, Lawrence Mirisch, and Bruce Kaufman executive producing. Amazon Studios will produce.

Plans to reboot “The Magnificent Seven” as a series comes as Amazon looks to develop projects based on IP acquired following Amazon’s acquisition of MGM in 2022. Other such projects reportedly in the works include “Robocop” and “Barbershop.”

Pizzolatto is best known for creating the HBO anthology drama series “True Detective,” which exploded onto the scene in 2014 with a first season starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson that received substantial critical and popular acclaim. Two more seasons have aired to date, with a fourth season starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis on the way. Issa López is writing Season 4 with Pizzolatto attached to the season as an executive producer.

The original “Magnificent Seven” film debuted in 1960. It was a remake of the Akira Kurosawa film “Seven Samurai.” The film spawned three sequels and a CBS television series, which aired from 1998-2000, before the 2016 remake.