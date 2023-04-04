Canada’s Mae Martin Sets ‘Tall Pines’ Teen Thriller Series at Netflix

Mae Martin, a rising star comedian and writer, has set limited series “Tall Pines” at Netflix. The show is a thriller set in a bucolic but sinister town that explores the insidious underbelly of the troubled teen industry and the eternal struggle between one generation and the next.



Production is through London- and Los Angeles-based Objective Fiction and Canada’s Sphere Media.

“ ‘Tall Pines’ is a wildly entertaining story that explores the complex and sometimes twisted relationship between teens and adults. We’re thrilled to be working with a singular talent like Mae and bringing their unique voice to one of our first commissions for Netflix Canada,” said Danielle Woodrow, director, content, Canada at Netflix.



A Canadian who moved to the U.K. in 2011, Martin is known for stand-up show “Dope,” which was focused on addiction and was nominated for an Edinburgh Comedy Award. The show was subsequently turned in to a stand-up special for Netflix and released in 2019.



She is the co-host of BBC Radio 4 podcast “Grown-up Land,” fronts BBC Radio 4 series “Mae Martin’s Guide To…” and is the host of Channel 4’s arts strand “Random Acts.” Her first non-fiction book, a guide to sexuality for young adults, was released in May 2019. More recently, Martin created, wrote and appeared in “Feel Good,” a comedy series about addictive behavior from Objective Fiction and Netflix, and appeared in six episodes of “The Flight Attendant.”



On “Tall Pines” Martin is credited as creator, co-showrunner and executive producer. She is joined by Ryan Scott (“Servant,” Treadstone,” “Fear the Walking Dead”) as co-showrunner and executive producer and by Ben Farrell, producing through Objective Fiction, Hannah Mackay, Jennifer Kawaja and Bruno Dubé.



“Tall Pines is a story I’ve been dying to tell for years, and I’m beyond excited for people to see what we have in store! It’s going to be an insane roller coaster and so different to anything I’ve done before,” said Martin in a prepared statement.