‘Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks’ Doubles Last Year’s Peacock Viewership (EXCLUSIVE)

The fireworks in the sky on Tuesday night also made their way to Hollywood’s data desks.

Viewership of “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks” on Peacock more than doubled when compared to last year’s show, Variety has learned exclusively, though exact streaming numbers for both 2022 and 2023 are unavailable.

However, as the holiday event was simulcast across both Peacock and NBC, linear numbers show an increase as well: 4.6 million viewers tuned in to NBC’s live 8 p.m. airing, marking a 3% increase from 2022. In ratings among the adults 18-48 demographic, the fireworks jumped by 15%, scoring a 0.71 on Tuesday. And for the 10 p.m. encore, total viewership was up 4% while 18-49 ratings increased 20% compared to last year. (These statistics are all based on Live + Same Day data.)

“Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks” has become the only non-awards special this season to have seen year-over-year growth in 18-49 rating and total viewers, when accounting for data across all broadcast networks. The telecast was also the top-rated and most watched summer entertainment special since 2021.

“It gave us great joy to see audiences gathered across all our platforms to watch these inspiring performances and the first-ever drone show in New York City, along with an incredible fireworks display,” said Jen Neal, executive vice president of live events and specials at NBCUniversal Entertainment and Streaming. “A huge thank you to our partners at Macy’s and Jesse Collins Entertainment in putting this magnificent production together.”

In association with Macy’s, “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks” is produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, with Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay serving as executive producers.

This isn’t NBCUniversal’s only ratings win so far this summer. Based on data collected through June 29, with three days of delayed viewing accounted for, NBC is the home of five of the top 10 most-watched summer original entertainment programs. No. 1 is America’s Got Talent”; No. 2 is “The Blacklist”; No. 4 is “Dateline NBC”; No. 7 is “American Ninja Warrior”; and No. 10 is “American Ninja Warrior.”

And when isolating the 18-49 demographic, NBCUniversal networks host six of the top 10 most-watched summer original entertainment programs. No. 1 is “Vanderpump Rules” (Bravo); No. 2 is “America’s Got Talent” (NBC); No. 4 is “WWE Raw” (USA); No. 7 is “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” (Bravo); No. 8 is “Dateline” (NBC); and No. 10 is “The Real Housewives of Orange County” (Bravo).