Luka Dončić Announces ‘Everything It Takes’ Docuseries Detailing Slovenia’s 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Journey (EXCLUSIVE)

Luka Dončić announced he’ll be self-producing and releasing, “Everything It Takes,” a short-form docuseries that aims to give viewers an inside look at the 2023 Slovenia national basketball team’s journey to the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

“I am proud to share the story of my national team, especially my teammates, and to shine a light on Slovenian basketball and what it means to me,” Dončić said. “It’s more than just what we do on the court. It’s about the brotherhood, the heart of our team, the passion of our fans and the love for our country.”

Created for mobile-first consumption and optimized for platforms like TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Instagram Reels, the documentary will be released in real time as the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup tournament is expected to begin on Aug. 25. Running through Sept. 10, 32 teams will face off against one another in 92 games set across the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.

“Everything It Takes” will serve as the first project to come from Dončić’s newly launched production company, 77X. 77X has partnered with Even/Odd, the Basketball Federation of Slovenia, which provided insight and Slovenia National Team players, and Slovenian production company Entity Films. The series is being directed by Andy Madeleine.

“Luka has always been a trailblazer, both on and off the court. Platforms like TikTok have been gaining significant ground on streaming services, so it made perfect sense for Luka to launch this project where his audience is,” said 77X CEO and Dončić’s business manager, Lara Beth Seager. “At 77X, our mission is to inspire the next generation to get out there and play. We believe in the power of stories to motivate and unite. And with ‘Everything It Takes’, we hope to show young people everywhere that with hard work, dedication, and passion, anything is possible.”

“Basketball Federation of Slovenia was onboard from the get go when we were presented with the opportunity to showcase what it means for our national basketball team players to represent Slovenia on the world stage,” said Matej Erjavec, president of the Slovenia Basketball Federation. “As much as we are proud of the achievements of our national team players on the basketball court, we are even prouder to share with the world their devotion to basketball and Slovenia. We hope this collaboration with 77X will furthermore paint the picture of how traditional and passionate basketball in Slovenia is.”