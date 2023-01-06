Luis Guzmán Forms Mascot Camp Productions (EXCLUSIVE)

Luis Guzmán is launching his own production company, Mascot Camp Productions, Variety has learned exclusively.

Mascot Camp has already formed a partnership with Rescue Dog Productions, Matthew Dwyer and Michael Hollingsworth, to finance the first two years of productions, consisting of plans to make six feature films and four television series.

To start, the company plans to get the ball rolling with the release of two feature films: “Enough,” a feature film about a trans man and his family; and “6 Rounds,” which tells the story of how a gun and the six bullets inside it changed a town forever. Guzmán, John LaBrucherie, Dwyer, and Hollingsworth will all be executive producers.

“I’m excited to take this journey with an amazing group of talented individuals,” said Guzmán. “Born out of friendship and family this team is ready to create visual stories that will uplift and inspire. Our partnership with Rescue Dog Productions gives us the opportunity to tell the stories we want to tell in the way it should be told.”

Guzmán and LaBrucherie (“Snowfall”) wished to create a production company that will create uplifting stories that impact not only the industry but the community. The team includes his co-founder, Manny Padilla (“Snowfall”), Christopher Cope of Orbital Studios and Raleigh Studios, Michele LaBrucherie, Cemi Guzmán, founder of Dark Rabbit Productions, and Hector Kron.

“The aggressive production plan in place is meant to immediately impact the current viewing environment. 10 original stories that matter. This rollout is designed to maintain our presence on the air year round. Our strength is in our numbers and our diversity. Through inclusion and outreach we have already began the development beyond this two year plan. The mascots are coming and we are here to stay,“ said John LaBrucherie.

Guzmán is one of the most recognizable actors of modern times. In addition to his recent appearance in the hit Netflix series “Wednesday,” he has been in shows like “Code Black,” “Hightown,” “Shameless,” and “Perpetual Grace, LTD.” He has also starred in films like “Boogie Nights,” “Traffic,” “Punch-Drunk Love,” and “Carlito’s Way.”