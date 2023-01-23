Lucy Hale, Raul Esparza, Krys Marshall Among Six Cast in FX Pilot ‘The Answers’

The FX pilot based on the Catherine Lacey novel “The Answers” is rounding out its main cast with six new additions, Variety has learned.

Lucy Hale (“Pretty Little Liars,” “Ragdoll”), Raul Esparza (“Retreat,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”), Krys Marshall (“For All Mankind,” “Supergirl”), Melanie Field (“A League of Their Own,” “Florida Girls”), Pallavi Sharda (“Wedding Season,” “The Twelve”), and Kineta Kunutu (“Slave Play,” “The Blacklist”) have all joined the drama pilot alongside previously announced cast member David Corenswet.

Per the official logline, the show takes place in the near future and follows “a heartbroken young woman who joins an enigmatic experiment that promises to hack love. But after moving into an idyllic, secluded location with her fellow female participants, she and the other women start questioning what’s really happening in the experiment, and why they’ve all been tasked with dating the same mysterious man.”

Corenswet will star as Christopher Skye. Hale will star as Mary. Esparza will star as Dr. Crowe. Marshall will play Ellis. Field will play Dani. Sharda will play Ash. Kunutu will play Nic.

The pilot hails from writer Kit Steinkellner, who also serves as an executive producer. Danny Strong and Darren Aronofsky also executive produce along with Mandy Safavi with Danny Strong Productions and Ari Handel and Elizabeth Gesas from Aronofsky’s Protozoa. Gillian Robespierre is set to direct and executive produce the pilot. 20th TV is the studio.

