‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 to Premiere Next Month

Netflix’s popular dating show “Love Is Blind” will premiere its latest season next month.

The streamer announced that Season 4 will launch on Friday, March 24 with batches of new episodes dropping on weekly basis on Fridays. The new season consists of 12 episodes.

Netflix dropped the first teaser to preview Season 4, though the cast has not been revealed yet.

“Love Is Blind” follows singles who will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them. The format sees contestants going on dates with each other by meeting in pods, speaking through walls and never meeting face-to-face, until they accept a marriage proposal in the pods. Then, over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches their emotional bond developed in the pods. By the time their wedding day arrives, will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with, or will they break up at the altar?

Season 4 is set in Seattle, and is once again hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

Episodes 1-5 drop Week 1 on Friday, March 24; episodes 6-8 on Friday, March 31; episodes 9-11 on Friday, April 7; and the final episode will air on Friday, April 14.

“Love Is Blind” hails from Kinetic Content. Chris Coelen, Ally Simpson, Eric Detwiler, Brent Gauches, Brian Smith and Heather Crowe are executive producers.

Watch the teaser for “Love Is Blind” Season 4 here: