‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 Reunion Finally Goes Up on Netflix After Live Meltdown

Was Netflix’s “Love Is Blind” reunion worth the wait? You can now be the judge. The Season 4 special, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, is now available on the streaming service, 19 hours after it was supposed to stream live.

On April 4, Netflix announced their second-ever live special would be the Season 4 reunion, set to debut at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Sunday night. However, due to technical issues, that didn’t happen. Many Variety staffers were inside the Hollywood viewing party, where eventually, the reunion — which filmed a few blocks away — streamed for the crowd. Meanwhile, for most viewers watching at home, it still wasn’t available.

First, the web browser user interface showed an error message reading: “Pardon the interruption. We’re having trouble playing Netflix. Please check your internet and try again.”

Vanessa Lachey thanked fans for being patient, sharing a video of herself and her husband in their seats, ready to go live in front of the studio audience. She stated that the entire cast was on stage, revealing that the delay had nothing to do with the participants. “Apparently y’all, everyone broke the internet to see this reunion,” she said. “We are ready to roll.”

After more than an hour, a spokesperson for Netflix told Variety that for those who couldn’t yet stream it, the special would be available to watch later Sunday night.

“To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned,” the official Netflix account tweeted at 6:30 p.m. PT — 90 minutes after the show was originally set to begin. “We’re filming it now and we’ll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry.”

Four hours later, they revealed that it would be available to stream at 12 p.m. on Monday. Netflix has not provided any other details about what caused the mishap, and declined to comment to Variety on Monday about the glitch.

For those who missed it live and don’t want to watch now, here’s a full recap of all the drama.