‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 Reunion Special to Air Live on Netflix

Netflix’s live events continue — this time, with “Love Is Blind.” The Season 4 reunion special is set to stream live from Los Angeles on Sunday, April 16 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

“Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion,” produced by Embassy Row, will feature both couples and singles from the show as they break down all of the season’s drama. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the group will also reveal who is still together today. Brandon Monk serves as showrunner and is executive producing along with Michael Davies. “Love Is Blind” is produced by Kinetic Content. Executive producers are Chris Coelen, Ally Simpson, Eric Detwiler, Brent Gauches and Brian Smith.

“Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion” will be available to stream on Netflix after the live event. Closed captions in additional languages will roll out in the days following.

On April 16, viewers will be able to click “Watch Live” beginning at 4:50 p.m. PT/7:50 p.m. ET. After being placed in a waiting room, the live reunion will kick off at 5 PT/8 ET. Viewers will be able to rewind, pause and jump to live.

The first eight episodes of “Love Is Blind” Season 4 are now available to stream. Episodes 9-11 drop April 7, with the finale dropping April 14. At the time of publish, the engaged pairs include Tiffany and Brett, Micah and Paul, Jackie and Marshall and Chelsea and Kwame. Zack and Irina, who got engaged in the pods, split during their post-pods vacation; he then reached out to Bliss to tell her he made the wrong choice and the pair got engaged during Episode 8.

The reunion marks Netflix’s second-ever live event after “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage,” which dropped on March 4 and reached No. 8 on the streamer’s weekly Top 10 list in its first full week of availability. 17.8 million hours were viewed between March 6-12. The special did not make the first overall Top 10 list after its initial March 4 launch.

Netflix is set to stream the SAG Awards live in 2024.