‘Love Is Blind’ Producers Respond to Contestants Claiming ‘Emotional Warfare’: ‘We Have Rigorous Protocols in Place’

“Love Is Blind” is under fire. In a new report, multiple contestants spoke out about the conditions inside the Netflix series, produced by Kinetic Content, claiming that they have been put through “emotional warfare.”

In a report published by Business Insider on Monday, cast members spoke about their experiences on the show. Season 2 contestant Danielle Ruhl stated she was surprised she passed the psychological screening since she’d allegedly disclosed a past suicide attempt. Ruhl, who married and then divorced Nick Thompson, claimed that during filming, she tried to leave after having a panic attack, hiding in the closet and telling producers she didn’t feel mentally stable enough to stay: “I kept telling them, ‘I don’t trust myself. I’ve tried committing suicide before. I’m having suicidal thoughts. I don’t think I can continue in this.'”

The report also included claims that participants didn’t have enough access to food or water. Season 1 contestant Danielle Drouin alleged, “The sleep deprivation was real. I feel like they do it on purpose because they’re trying to break you. They want you on your edge.”

Kinetic Content responded to the report, telling Variety in a statement, “The wellbeing of our participants is of paramount importance to Kinetic. We have rigorous protocols in place to care for each person before, during, and after filming.”

The latest story comes 10 months after former cast member Jeremy Hartwell filed a lawsuit against both the streaming service and production company, accusing the show of “inhumane working conditions” and low wages. Kinetic denied the allegations.

“Mr. Hartwell’s involvement in Season 2 of ‘Love is Blind’ lasted less than one week. Unfortunately, for Mr. Hartwell, his journey ended early after he failed to develop a significant connection with any other participant,” Kinetic said in a statement to Variety at the time. “While we will not speculate as to his motives for filing the lawsuit, there is absolutely no merit to Mr. Hartwell’s allegations, and we will vigorously defend against his claims.”