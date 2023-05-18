‘Love Is Blind’ Reaches No. 2 on Nielsen Streaming Top 10 After Season 4’s (Almost) Live Reunion Special

Despite live-streaming issues, which forced Netflix to air its Season 4 reunion of “Love is Blind” on the following day, the reality dating show still managed a 12% increase in viewership and 1.2 billion viewing minutes during Nielsen’s April 17 – 23 viewing window and secured the No. 2 spot on Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10.

In comparison to Netflix’s figures, the season earned another 39.48 million hours viewed following the show’s release and earned fourth place on Netflix’s global Top 10 chart, behind both “The Diplomat” and “The Night Agent.”

At No. 1, “The Diplomat” opened on Nielsen’s chart this week with 1.3 billion viewing minutes. Thus, marking 11 consecutive weeks where Netflix has taken the No. 1 spot with an original series. The last non-Netflix title to take the top slot was Disney+’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” during the Jan. 30 – Feb. 5 interval.

“The Mandalorian” slid into third place overall as Season 3 of the Disney+ series came to a conclusion with 1.01 billion minutes viewed. The series is just one of two Disney+ titles to make the overall chart — “Bluey,” a regular Disney+ staple, just barely managed to land on the list with 713 million viewing minutes after the streamer added the second half of Season 3.

After cracking the chart during the April 3-9 viewing window, Netflix’s “Beef” remains in fourth place on the chart with 937 million minutes viewed — that’s only a slight drop from its previously record 962 million minutes viewed figure. Following just below that is “Better Call Saul,” which rejoins the list after Netflix released the final season of the AMC show. The series accrued a smooth 927 million viewing minutes, securing No. 5 overall and the No. 1 spot on the Acquired Titles chart.

