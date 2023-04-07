‘Love Is Blind’ Star Marshall Has ‘No Hard Feelings’ About Jackie: ‘Not Everybody Has the Same Level of Emotional Maturity’

SPOILER WARNING: This post contains spoilers through Episode 10 of “Love Is Blind” Season 4, out now on Netflix.

Marshall Glaze didn’t get his happy ending on “Love Is Blind.” While he found love and got engaged to Jackie Bonds, the pair never made it to the altar.

In the final episodes of Season 4 before the weddings, his fiancée reconnected with former flame Josh Demas, with whom she shared a connection in the pods. During a tense conversation in their home, Glaze and Bonds called it quits — and Bonds refused to return her engagement ring.

Ahead of the season finale, Glaze spoke with Variety about his experience during and after “Love Is Blind,” from his breakup with Jackie to his current relationship status.

When watching the show, it seemed like Jackie had already effectively left her relationship with you and begun one with Josh, before she actually broke things off with you. How did you feel about the way she handled things?

Honestly, I think she handled it the best way she could. No one’s perfect. She made her decision prior to talking with me, and that’s totally fine. You know, it happens. I’ve been through enough breakups to know that. It’s no hard feelings — you’re just putting yourself first, and that’s okay. Obviously, my feelings were hurt in the process. But at the end of the day it’s just your life. You have to do what’s best for you. And she did just that, and I don’t have any bad feelings about it. It sucked, yeah. But it is what it is.

Does Jackie still have the ring?

I don’t know.

But you haven’t gotten it back?

No, no, no. I probably won’t see that thing ever again.

Have you spoken to her since that last conversation that we saw on the show?

No, Jackie and I have not spoken.

Have you talked to Josh?

Yes, Josh and I have been in communication. But it has ceased after things started coming out, and public perception. It’s hard to deal with negative sentiment, and that could change things. And that’s totally fine. But yeah, I haven’t talked to him since. We don’t have to be friends. But we also don’t have to be enemies. That’s where I’m at.

A lot of fans have noted your emotional maturity, especially given that you were 26 years old on the show. But in your fight with Jackie, it seemed that she implied you were less of a man for being in touch with your emotions. What was your interpretation of that conversation?

First, I’d just like to backtrack. Jackie didn’t verbatim say that I was less of a man. It was my interpretation of it. She very much put that she can’t give me what I need as far as the emotional availability or rise to my emotional maturity. Not that she doesn’t have that within her, but it just kind of paled in comparison. And that’s okay. Not everybody has the same level of emotional maturity as we’re talking about.

I’ve heard that I’m soft my entire life. And that’s okay. It took me a long time to get to the point of acceptance. I made a birthday video for myself, and I just speak to acceptance, that’s my 27th year is just acceptance, I accept myself for exactly who I am. I’m unapologetic about my sensitivity, my emotions, and the fact that I wear my heart on my sleeve. I love myself, and I put myself out there. And that’s all that I could ever truly ask or hope for out of anybody: just to put it all out there.

During the honeymoon, we saw Jackie in a panic without much explanation for what was going on. Was there something we didn’t see?

There was a lot. There was alcohol involved. We had been filming all day. We were put through some pretty stressful situations, and some people deal with them differently. What happened that led to that meltdown — I mean, I personally wouldn’t call it a meltdown — it was just a moment of pure emotion. That is extremely personal to Jackie, and that’s her story to tell. I’m in no place to comment on what really happened. I’ll just leave it at that. Just a moment of raw emotion. And she’s entitled to that.

You came to Brett and Tiffany’s wedding. Was it difficult for you, given that you thought it would also be your wedding day?

Brett and I, ever since we first met, it’s always been a connection. I’ve been rooting for him since day one. It was just a very serendipitous moment just to be there and to be in the seats with his family and Tiffany’s family and everyone’s friends. It just felt very warming to be there. I’m so glad I made the decision to go. But it was hard. It was extremely difficult to see what could have been, because that’s the culmination of everything that we’ve been through: going to the altar and making your decision there. And it was stripped from me. But it is what it is. I’m just really glad that I got to see my best homie from the from the men’s side get married to honestly one of the most fabulous and really thoughtful and caring women that he could have ever he could have ever imagined. It is amazing.

The live reunion is coming up. Have you thought about what you’d like to say to Jackie when you see her again?

The pretty constant or consistent thought that I’ve had is that I don’t want to reconcile anything. I don’t really care to hear an apology if there’s ever one that needs to be issued. I did all my apologizing. I did all of my self-accountability. I did all that a year ago. And so now, I’m just there so I don’t get fined. I’m going to show up and just be myself like I have always been. I’m not looking for an apology. I’m not looking to reconcile. I’m not looking to be friends after this. Whatever happens, happens. I don’t think that this show is about drama. I don’t think that the core audience wants drama. People want love, and people want to see beautiful love stories. I don’t know what anyone’s angle is. But this needs to be about the love stories, not about the drama. This isn’t other networks and other shows. This is ‘Love Is Blind’ and Netflix. It’s cream of the crop love stories. People come to watch love unfold, not bickering and childish petty drama.

What’s your current relationship status?

I am dating. I’m dating.

I recently learned that Justin Glaze from “The Bachelor” is your cousin. Would you ever consider doing a show like that?

I don’t know. Right now, my, my gut is telling me no. But who knows what the future holds. I learned my lesson a long time ago to just be open to whatever the future holds, because nothing is written. God has a plan for me, and I’m just in the passenger seat.

This interview has been edited and condensed.