‘All the Light We Cannot See’ Star Louis Hofmann Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Louis Hofmann has signed with CAA.

The actor will soon be seen in “All the Light We Cannot See,” the upcoming Netflix limited series based on the novel of the same name by Anthony Doerr. The series follows Marie-Laure LeBlanc (Aria Mia Loberti), a blind French teenager who crosses paths with a young German soldier named Werner Pfennig (Hofmaan), who is described as quiet and soulful with “a strong moral compass in a complicated world.” Together, he and Marie-Laure must learn to survive the devastation of the war in occupied France. Hofmann’s casting was announced in February 2022. The project is set to debut on Nov. 2.

Hofmann will also appear in Apple TV+’s upcoming World War II limited series “Masters of the Air,” which is based on on the book of the same name by Donald L. Miller and produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks. And during Cannes, it was announced that Hofmann has been cast opposite “The Last of Us” star Bella Ramsey in “Monstrous Beauty.” In the period film, written and directed by Romola Garai, Hofmann plays Vale, an average actor and extremely skilled lover by trade, whose beauty that attracts Barbara’s (Ramsey) attention before he quickly becomes an object of infatuation and her muse. Dominic West, Ruth Negga and Fiona Shaw also star.

Hofmann’s previous credits include the 2017 film “Land of Mine,” Netflix’s science fiction series “Dark” and the BBC limited series “Life After Life.”

Along with CAA, he is repped by United Agents in the U.K., Players Agentur Management in Germany, Lucy Popkin at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher and Narrative PR.