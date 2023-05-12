‘Lopez vs. Lopez’ Renewed for Season 2 at NBC

“Lopez vs. Lopez” has been renewed for its second season at NBC.

Starring George Lopez opposite his real-life daughter Mayan, the multi-cam comedy follows a working-class old-school Latino (George) who moves in with his Gen Z daughter (Mayan) as they rebuild their dysfunctional relationship one argument at a time.

Along with the Lopezes, stars include Matt Shively as Mayan’s live-in boyfriend Quinten Van Bryan, Brice Gonzalez as their son Chance Lopez-Van Bryan, Selenis Leyva as Mayan’s mother and Geroge’s ex Rosie and Al Madrigal as George’s employee Oscar. The series frequently features guest roles played by prominent Latino actors such as Constance Marie, Rita Moreno, Justina Machado, Marilyn Milian, Danny Trejo and Melissa Fumero.

“Lopez vs. Lopez” was co-created by George and Mayan as well as Debby Wolfe, who serves as showrunner. Wolfe’s previous writing credits include “The Conners,” “One Day at a Time” and “Love, Victor.”

Wolfe executive produces on behalf of Mi Vida Loba, while Bruce Helford executive produces under his Mohawk Productions banner. George executive produces via Travieso Productions with Mayan producing. 3 Arts’ Katie Newman and Michael Rotenberg also executive produce. Universal Television is the studio.

This was one of the few remaining renewal/cancellation announcements at NBC going into the NBCUniversal upfront presentation on May 15. Decisions have yet to be made on the shows “Young Rock,” “Grand Crew,” and “American Auto.” NBC has already renewed a number of its shows for next season, including all of the “Law & Order” and “Chicago” shows from superproducer Dick Wolf. The network also previously picked up a new season of the “Night Court” sequel series.