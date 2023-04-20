‘Lopez v. Lopez’ Adds Melissa Fumero, Danny Trejo, Judge Marilyn Milian, Erik Griffin as Guest Stars

Melissa Fumero, Danny Trejo are set to guest star in the May 2 episode of “Lopez v. Lopez.”

Fumero will play Natalia, a Latina mother who mistakes Mayan for white, while Trejo plays Danny Martinez of Martin-E.Z. Movers, who is George’s rival and biggest competitor.

Additionally, Judge Marilyn Milian and Erik Griffin will appear in the episode, with character details not yet revealed.

Fumero is best known for starring as Amy Santiago opposite Andy Samberg in NBC’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” Recently, she voice acted in Samberg’s adult animated Comedy Central series “Digman!” and HBO Max’s adult animated series “Velma.” In 2022, she appeared in the IFC comedy film “Barfight!” and the Netflix comedy “Blockbuster.” Other prominent credits include “One Life to Live,” “Gossip Girl,” “Royal Pains,” “CSI: NY” and “The Mentalist.” As a director, she has worked on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Grand Crew,” “Gordita Chronicles” and the upcoming Freevee comedy “Primo.”

Fumero is repped by Corner Booth Entertainment and UTA.

Trejo is a prolific charcter actor with film credits including “Desperado,” “Heat,” the “From Dusk Till Dawn” series, “Con Air” and “Spy Kids.” In television, he’s appreared in “Sons of Anarchy,” “King of the Hill,” “Breaking Bad,” “The Flash,” “American Gods” and “The Book of Boba Fett.”

Trejo is repped by Gloria Hinojosa of Amsel, Eisenstadt, Frazier & Hinojosa, Inc.

Milian has been the judge presiding over the syndicated arbitration reality series “The People’s Court” since 2001 and in the fall will launch “Justice for the People With Judge Milian.”

Griffin is best known for playing Montez Walker in Comedy Central’s “Workaholics”, with other prominent credits including Showtime’s “I’m Dying Up Here,” the Netflix movies “Murder Mystery” and “The Sleepover” and the comedy specials “The Ugly Truth” and “Amerikan Warrior.”

Griffin is repped by Artists First and CAA.

“Lopez vs Lopez” is produced by Universal Television in association with Mohawk Productions, Travieso Productions, Mi Vida Loba and 3 Arts.