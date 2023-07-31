‘Loki’ Season 2 Trailer: Tom Hiddleston Can’t Stop Slipping Through Time and Ke Huy Quan Makes His Marvel Debut

Tom Hiddleston is back and ready for more mayhem in the official trailer for Season 2 of the Disney+ original series “Loki.”

The trailer sees Hiddleston reprising his titular role as the god of mischief, sharing the screen with returning actor Owen Wilson and new cast member Ke Huy Quan. Set after the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” the series will continue to follow the antihero as he works with the Time Variance Authority to track down superhero variants stoking chaos in different timelines of the multiverse.

Wilson reprises the role of Mobius M. Mobius, though his character arc in Season 2 takes a drastic turn given the loss of some of his memory in the Season 1 finale. Other returning actors include Eugene Cordero, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Tara Strong, Rafael Casal and more.

When Season 1 ended, Hiddleston was stuck in a reality he did not recognize after the multiverse was ravaged by the death of He Who Remains (played by Jonathan Majors).

One confirmed new addition to the cast is Quan, best known recently for his Oscar winning role as Waymond in “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” He’s playing an undisclosed character, although the new trailer confirms he works for the Time Variance Authority. Another fresh face to the series is “Game of Thrones” actor Kate Dickie, who is set to appear as a villain.

“Loki” Season 2 will include six episodes penned by returning writer Eric Martin. Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are each confirmed to direct an episode of the series, with Michael Waldron remaining attached to the show as its creator. Hiddleston, Waldron, Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito and Kevin Feige also return as executive producers for the second season.

“Loki” Season 2 will be available for streaming on Disney+ starting October 6. Watch the trailer below.