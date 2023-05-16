Marvel Sets Premiere Dates for ‘Loki’ Season 2, ‘Echo’ on Disney+

Marvel has set the Disney+ premiere dates for the second season of “Loki” with Tom Hiddleston, and the “Hawkeye” spinoff series “Echo,” studio chief Kevin Feige announced during the Disney upfront Tuesday.

The Season 2 premiere of “Loki” will debut Oct. 6, and in a first for a Marvel series, all episodes of “Echo” will drop at once on Nov. 29.

The announcements confirm that Marvel is significantly slowing the pace of its Disney+ releases after unfurling 11 titles on the streamer in 2021 and 2022. Marvel had initially slated five live-action shows to debut in 2023: Along with “Loki” Season 2, “Echo” and the Samuel L. Jackson series “Secret Invasion” (which premieres June 21), the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” spinoff “Ironheart” and the “WandaVision” spinoff “Agatha: Coven of Chaos” were also originally announced for this year. “Ironheart” and “Agatha” are now expected to debut in 2024.

