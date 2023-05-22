LL Cool J Joins ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ for Season 3

LL Cool J surprised “NCIS” fans with his cameo on the Season 2 finale of “NCIS: Hawai’i” on Monday night. The rapper turned actor reprised his role of Sam Hanna and will join the series as a recurring guest star in the upcoming third season.

LL first appeared on the franchise’s flagship series “NCIS” in 2009, before going on to lead the spinoff show, “NCIS: Los Angeles” where he starred until the series concluded on Sunday night after 14 seasons.

The finale episode follows Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) who, receive some much needed assistance from Sam when they find themselves under attack by fire in Venezuela. Hanna makes his way to help the Hawai’i team after his trek in Morocco, which was shown in the “NCIS: LA” finale episode.

“All of us at ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ have been huge fans of LL Cool J for years and couldn’t be more thrilled or honored to be adding his spectacular talent to our ohana for season three,” said executive producers Matt Bosack, Jan Nash and Christopher Silber.

“One of the most beautiful things about working on ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ is the show’s ability to bring the franchise together. We have had so much fun spreading the aloha to “NCIS” and “NCIS: LA” with the triple crossover. Now, we have the amazing opportunity to bring Sam Hanna to Hawai’i to help the island solve some cases and maybe have a few laughs in the process. Welcome to the ohana, Todd! It’s going to be a fun ride!” said series star Vanessa Lachey.

Along with Lachey and Anderson, Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon also star. “NCIS: Hawai’i” is produced by CBS Studios.