Lizzy Caplan, Connie Britton, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen Join Robert De Niro in Netflix Series ‘Zero Day’

The Robert De Niro-led drama series “Zero Day” at Netflix has added four new cast members, Variety has learned.

Lizzy Caplan (“Fleishman Is in Trouble,” “Fatal Attraction”), Jesse Plemons (“Power of The Dog,” “Fargo”), Joan Allen (“The Bourne Ultimatum,” “The Contender”) and Connie Britton (“White Lotus,” “Friday Night Lights”) have all joined De Niro in the series, which was ordered at Netflix in March. It will mark De Niro’s first regular television role.

De Niro stars in the series as George Mullen, described as “a massively popular, but complicated, former American President who is pulled from retirement to head a commission tasked with investigating a devastating global cyber-attack.”

Caplan will play Alexandra Mullen, said to be “a young Congresswoman who has sought to distance herself from her father’s political legacy.” Plemons stars as Roger Carlson, “Former Mullen ‘body man’ seeking a return to the national stage alongside Mullen.” Allen will play Sheila Mullen, “the former First Lady and nominee to the federal bench whose professional ambitions take a backseat to her husband’s political career.” Finally, Britton will star as Valerie Whitesell, “a savvy, intelligent political operative who was Mullen’s former Chief of Staff.”

Netflix has commissioned six episodes of “Zero Day.” Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim created the series along with Pulitzer Prize winner Michael S. Schmidt, with Newman and Oppenheim serving as writers and executive producers. Newman executive produces via Grand Electric Productions. Schmidt also executive produces, with De Niro executive producing in addition to starring. Lesli Linka Glatter will direct and executive produce. Jonathan Glickman of Panoramic Media Co. also executive produces. Newman and his Grand Electric production company are currently under an overall deal at Netflix.