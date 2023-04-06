Lizzo ‘Cried All Day’ When Offered ‘Star Wars’ Role, Shares Behind-the-Scenes ‘Mandalorian’ Set Photos

Lizzo has finally discovered the way, and she’s loving it.

The singer-songwriter shared behind-the-scene photos from her guest appearance on Wednesday’s episode of Season 3 of the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian,” and expressed how much joining the Star Wars galaxy meant to her.

On Episode 6 of the series, the Grammy-winning artist plays the Duchess of Plazir-15, alongside her husband and counterpart Captain Bombardier, played by Jack Black.

In the caption for her Instagram post, Lizzo wrote that when “Mandalorian” creator and showrunner Jon Favreau offered her the role, “I cried all day wishing my dad was still with us cus he’d be so proud.”

“Star Wars was a dream I never thought was possible,” she continued, “but thanks to Jon, Bryce, and everyone in the galaxy I am now part of the ever-expanding saga of the stars.”

In the episode, Plazir’s royal couple commission series leads Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) to resolve a droid problem on their planet.

This wasn’t the first time Lizzo expressed a great affinity for “The Mandalorian.” In 2021, she posted a photo of her dressed as Grogu for Halloween, covered head to Ugg boots in green body paint with Yoda ears and a floor length beige trench coat. In her caption, she wrote: “A representative from Grogu’s publicity team has issued a statement regarding the paparazzi photos taken last night: ‘Grogu aka Baby Yoda aka The Child has no recollection of these events. In fact, these events never happened *jedi hand wave*.’”

Just yesterday, she tweeted a photo of her surrounded by Grogu memorabilia with the captions: “I’m in Star Wars YALL!”