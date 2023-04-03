Lizzo Opens Another ‘Big Grrrls’ Casting Call in Extension of Amazon Studios Deal

Lizzo’s looking to add to her posse again.

The “About Damn Time” singer has opened a casting call for new Big Grrrls, her name for the plus-sized performers who back her up during live performances.

In Season 1, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video in March 2022, Lizzo led a group of women through a boot camp in order to select 10 backup dancers for her currently ongoing Special World Tour. The series went on to pick up three Emmys for outstanding competition program, reality directing and reality editing.

Though Amazon has not officially greenlit Season 2, a second installation would follow Lizzo as she seeks out contestants who excel in both dancing and singing.

The news comes as Lizzo extends her first look deal at Amazon Studios, which she originally entered in 2020.

“Lizzo is one of the most exciting, creative, joyful artists in the industry, and the impact of her Emmy award-winning series ‘Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’ exceeded our every expectation,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon and MGM Studios. “We are excited to continue our relationship with Lizzo and can’t wait for our global Prime Video audience to experience what’s next.”

“I’m thrilled to continue this partnership with the Amazon team after an incredible experience on Season 1 of ‘Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,’” said Lizzo. “I’ve witnessed lives change through this show and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue making space for even more Big Grrrls around the world to shine and break down barriers across this industry.”