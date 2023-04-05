Liz Tigelaar, Stacey Silverman’s Best Day Ever Hires ABC Signature Vet Abby Chambers (EXCLUSIVE)

Liz Tigelaar and Stacey Silverman’s production company, Best Day Ever, has hired ABC Signature’s Abby Chambers, Variety has learned exclusively.

Chambers will now serve as vice president of television and production at Best Day Ever. She most recently worked as director of current programming at ABC Signature, where Best Day Ever is set up under an overall deal.

“Best Day Ever is beyond thrilled to welcome Abby to the Best Day Ever team,” Tigelaar and Silverman said in a joint statement. “The truth is, after being our studio partner on ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ and ‘Under the Bridge,’ we’d already come to think of her as our own. Her goals align perfectly with ours —to tell stories that feel vital, to center new voices, and to raise up future showrunners—and we feel lucky to have her passion and brilliance with us every day (and who knows, she may even steer us onto projects with non three-word-titles, too).”

This will not be the first time Chambers has worked for a production company in business with ABC. She previously worked at Shondaland, where she worked her way to up to being a producer. In that role, she liaised with ABC on Shondaland shows like “Grey’s Anatomy,” Scandal,” and “How To Get Away With Murder.”

Best Day Every’s newest production is “Tiny Beautiful Things,” which will debut on Hulu on April 7. The show is based on Cheryl Strayed’s New York Times bestseller of the same name. Kathryn Hahn stars as a woman who reluctantly becomes Dear Sugar — an anonymous, revered advice columnist — when her own life is falling apart.