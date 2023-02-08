‘Live From E!’ Grammys Coverage Ratings Rise with 2023 Telecast (EXCLUSIVE)

E! Network earned a solid ratings win over the weekend with its Grammys coverage. Overall, the network’s “Live from E!” offerings from the awards show managed to deliver 171 million cross-platform video minutes — a 15% increase from last year.

Hosted by Laverne Cox and Bobby Bones, this year’s telecast brought in an audience of 1.10 million live + same day total viewers, 410,000 of which were among the 18-49 key demo. That’s a 53% and 67% increase, respectively, from 2022, making it the network’s best program in total viewers since the March 2020 telecast of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and best in the 18-49 demo since the 2021 telecast of “Keeping up with the Kardashians.”

It also serves as the best “Live From E!” event for any awards show since the 2020 Academy Awards, per NBC.

It’s also worth noting that the “Live from E! After Party” hosted by Naz Perez, Justin Sylvester and Kandi Burruss collected 110,000 total viewers, the show’s most since the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Den of Thieves produced each telecast with Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski attached as executive producers.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the 65th annual Grammy Awards telecast on CBS recorded 12.4 million in total viewers on Sunday night, scoring a win for the night as the most viewed show and the largest audience for the ceremony since 2020. Figures were up 30% from last year’s show which recorded approximately 9.6 million total viewers after Live+Same Day tallies came in later in the week.