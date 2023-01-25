Lisa Marie Presley’s Life and Death to Be Chronicled in ‘TMZ Investigates’ Special (TV News Roundup)

Fox has released a first look at the upcoming special, “TMZ Investigates: Lisa Marie Presley: Unending Tragedy,” which premieres Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. PT on the network.

The all-new special will look into the death of Lisa Marie Presley, the musician and only child of Elvis Presley, who died on Jan. 12 at the age of 54, promising “never-before-heard details.” The special will also delve into Presley’s personal life, including her marriage to Michael Jackson.

“TMZ Investigates: Lisa Marie Presley: Unending Tragedy” is executive-produced by Harvey Levin, Don Nash, Charles Latibeaudiere, Ryan Regan and Jess Fusco with co-executive producer Susan Favre. Viewers can watch with On Demand, Fox NOW, Hulu and FOX Entertainment’s streaming platform, Tubi.

Check out the teaser below.

Also in today’s TV news:

GREENLIGHTS

Chicken Soup for the Soul Television Group, a division of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, announced Wednesday it has greenlit the pilot for a new reality series, “Mutual Aid Brigade.”

“Mutual Aid Brigade” will be produced and co-hosted by actress Debra Messing and activist Shelly Tygielski. The series is executive produced by Gillian Hormel, Michael Winter, Laura deNey, Mustafa Bhagat, Mark Schulman, Molly Madden, Sandy Grushow and showrunner Dorothy Toran.

The upcoming series puts a spin on the reality television genre, allowing viewers to both contribute and get involved with various charities. “Mutual Aid Brigade” stems from the work of the charitable organization Pandemic of Love, which pairs people in need with those who want to assist in providing a “life-changing solution.”

“My hope is that ‘Mutual Aid Brigade’ will be able to remind people that one act of kindness, no matter how small, can ripple out and change lives. Ultimately, this is a show that will inspire viewers to roll up their sleeves and move to action within their own communities,” said Tygielski.

Messing added, “Our goal is to make real, lasting change in the lives of people who are hurting and in need. At the same time, demonstrating for our audience how any group of local community members/strangers with a unifying goal, have the power to change lives if they simply show up for one another.”

INITIATIVES

Showtime announced today a new partnership with Paramount Global’s Content for Change initiative. The two partners have pledged a $300,000 donation to North Community High School, the focus of the new Showtime docuseries “Boys in Blue.”

Following its Jan. 6 premiere, “Boys in Blue” will air its fourth episode this Friday. The docuseries follows North Community High School’s football team as they are coached and mentored by members of the Minneapolis Police Department. “Boys in Blue” documents the team of teenagers as they navigate life after the tragic police killing of George Floyd and work to find common ground and newfound friendship with the police department.

The new scholarship will be awarded to 22 graduating North Community High School senior students and football players. Beginning this year, four $10,000 scholarships will be awarded and will continue until 2028. North Community High School will receive $10,000 in an annual grant, which will be “dedicated to providing additional resources such as school supplies, after-school activities and field trips.”

“On behalf of the Polar Football team and North High School community, we are truly grateful for the financial investment for our young scholars,” North Community High School head football coach, Charles Adams III, said in a statement. “We know that going to college is a dream for many but not always a reality. Thank you for helping our young Polars get closer to their dreams.”

DATES

Disney Branded Television announced its newest animated comedy series, “Kiff,” will premiere March 15 on Disney+.

The upcoming animated series features an optimistic squirrel named Kiff, voiced by Kimiko Glenn (“Orange Is the New Black”) and her chill bunny bestie Barry, voiced by H Michael Croner (“Craig of the Creek”).

Created by Lucy Heavens and Nic Smal, the series follows Kiff and Barry “as they navigate school, relationships and their often-eccentric community in Table Town, a world where animals and magical oddballs tackle day-to-day life together.”

The series also stars James Monroe Iglehart (Broadway’s “Aladdin”), Lauren Ash (“Superstore”),

Deedee Magno Hall (“Steven Universe”), Eugene Cordero (“Loki”), Josh Johnson (“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”), Eric Bauza (“Looney Toons”), Vella Lovell (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”), Steve Little (“Adventure Time”), Kent Osborne (“Phineas and Ferb”), Gary Anthony Williams (“Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur”) and many more.

PROGRAMMING

This Wednesday, Roku announced the expansion of its unscripted originals slate, adding three new adventure series: “Fight to Survive,” “Reptile Royalty” and “UFO Cowboys.”

Over the course of the eight-episode series, “Fight to Survive” contestants will compete in an intense survival competition on a remote tropical island to win the $250,000 prize.

The upcoming six-episode series “Reptile Royalty” will provide an all-access look into social media sensation Jay Brewer’s day-to-day operations of monitoring a world-famous reptile zoo, where he cares for 600 of world’s rarest and exotic reptiles alongside his three daughters.

The eight-episode series “UFO Cowboys” invites audiences to join a group of expert ranchers investigating extra-terrestrial activity as they explore the ranches and farms of the American West.

RATINGS

The Jan. 21 show of “Saturday Night Live,” hosted by Aubrey Plaza with musical guest Sam Smith, broke this season’s record as the most viewed episode among individuals aged 18-49 — a 30% increase in demographic viewership from prior episodes.

Last Saturday’s show was also the second most viewed among total viewers, coming in close behind the season’s eighth episode on Dec. 10 with Steve Martin and Martin Short. The statistic signifies a 13% increase in total viewers from the fourth quarter average.

The same episode is currently ranked second-highest of the season on Peacock and highest on NBC’s digital platforms.

Created and executive produced by Lorne Michaels, “Saturday Night Live” remains a broadcast staple as the most Emmy-nominated show in television history. Season 48, which is considered the No. 1 broadcast entertainment program in the 18-49 demographic for live + 3-day viewing, aims to continue propelling the series forward on its prosperous trajectory.