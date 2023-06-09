Lionsgate Investigating ‘BMF’ Producer for ‘Intimidation Tactic’ Aimed at Writers on Strike

“BMF” producer Ian Woolf is under investigation amid reports that he attempted to threaten and intimidate picketing writers in Georgia, where the third season of “BMF” is currently in production.

“We take acts of intimidation and threats of violence seriously and investigate them thoroughly. As we continue to investigate, we have sent home the individual involved,” said a Lionsgate rep in a statement to Variety.

Writer Brian Egeston detailed the incident on Twitter on Thursday, alleging that Woolf steered his SUV in the direction of picketers and stopped short only feet away from hitting the group.

“As I marched with the WGA in a peaceful protest, similar to the giants who have walked the very streets where you almost committed manslaughter, you chose to—in your own words— ‘Tried to scare you.'” Egeston wrote on Twitter. “Mr. Woolf, this scare and intimidation tactic reeks of German Shepards, water hoses, bricks and burning flesh. It reeks of the worst kind of hate. A hate that continually divides us as a people.”

“Mr. Woolf, your actions purveyed a deep generational hate for us. And that, sir, is a travesty for which you must be held accountable. If not by your superiors and peers, then by the people of Atlanta because the South will have something to say about what you did today,” he continued.

WGA strike captain Gabriel Alejandro Garza joined the conversation, adding a note confirming the events. “Brian and I weren’t impeding traffic. We weren’t even standing on the public driveway that is the entrance to this production’s basecamp,” he wrote.

Gabriel Alejandro Garza here. I'm a WGA Strike Captain, and the other writer standing next to Brian when this happened. I joined Twitter jsut know to post this: pic.twitter.com/5UJ3Ddm0Tk — GG (@GG2116921532691) June 9, 2023

“Immediately, I heard a vehicle skidding as it sped into the driveway, and turned to see an SUV coming to a stop — angled directly at me and Brian instead of angled to enter the parking lot,” Garza adds, saying that the incident, in which Woolf identified himself and admitted that he was trying to “scare” the writers, was recorded.

Variety reached out to both “BMF” showrunner Heather Zuhlke and the WGA. Neither party immediately responded to Variety’s request for comment.