Lilly Singh, Jennifer Mullin and ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Producers Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato Added to Banff Festival Lineup

Actress/writer and author Lilly Singh, Fremantle CEO Jennifer Mullin and World of Wonder co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato have been added to the roster of speakers attending this year’s Banff World Media Festival, the event announced on Thursday.

Mullin, who has served as group CEO of Fremantle (part of the RTL Group) since 2018, is confirmed as a keynote speaker as part of Banff’s ‘Summit Series’ lineup. And joining the event’s ‘In Conversation With’ sessions is Singh, whose credits include ‘The Muppets Mayhem,’ ‘The Bad Guys,’ ‘Dollface’ and ‘Battle of the Generations,’ and Bailey and Barbato, the exec producers behind ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye,’ ‘Party Monster’ and their own streaming service WOW Presents Plus.

“Each of these incredible individuals have changed the face of the industry in unique and important ways,” said Jenn Kuzmyk, executive director of Banff World Media Festival, in a statement. “Jennifer Mullin no doubt will have us rapt with her vision of what it takes to helm one of the world’s global content powerhouses. Lilly Singh is a Canadian-born superstar, and we’re thrilled to be able to celebrate and explore what drives her talents in front of and behind the screen. And it’s just impossible to quantify the good that Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato have put into the world via the legendary global juggernaut that is ‘Drag Race’ and many other productions.

“They have changed minds and opened hearts and continue to demonstrate that beauty is about authenticity and joy, that love conquers hate, and that despite horrific efforts to the contrary in many places around the globe, the civil rights and human rights of the LGBTQ+ community must be protected,” she added.

The 44th edition of the Banff festival takes place June 11 to June 14 at the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel in Banff, Alberta, Canada.

The fest, which attracts attendees from more than 50 countries, also features The Rockie Awards International Program Competition and Rockies Gala awards events, as well as fellowships and initiatives including the Banff Spark Accelerator for Women in the Business of Media, the Netflix-Banff Diversity of Voices Initiative and the Indigenous Screen Summit and Pitch Forum.