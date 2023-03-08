Lifetime, A+E Networks Greenlights ‘Janet Jackson: Family First,’ Announces Simulcast Premiere Date for ‘TLC Forever’ Documentary

On the heels of her successful self-titled limited docuseries, Lifetime and A+E Networks has greenlit “Janet Jackson: Family First.”

Serving as a continuation of the story told with Janet’s 2022 documentary, the series will follow the singer, songwriter, producer, and actor, as she embarks on her 2023 “Together Again” tour, as well as her collaboration with brother Randy Jackson to reunite the family band after 40 years since their last performance. The series is currently filming.

Executive producer Janet Jackson said, “I was touched by the love and support from the wonderful fans who enjoyed the documentary last year. I am excited to continue to share my story, and welcome fans into my life and the ‘Together Again’ tour. Thank you for your never-ending support, and I hope you enjoy the next chapter.”

“In this next chapter in the documentary, Janet and I are thrilled to welcome viewers on the road with us as we embark on the ‘Together Again’ tour, celebrating the milestone of 50 years of Janet’s career with fans across the country,” said Randy. “We look forward to the continued partnership with Lifetime and A&E, and to sharing our family with viewers.”

“Janet Jackson: Family First” is directed by Ben Hirsch. It is produced for Lifetime and A&E by Workerbee. AEC (Associated Entertainment Corporation) are co-producers. Janet and Randy Jackson are both attached to executive produce. Rick Murray executive produces for Workerbee. Brie Miranda Bryant serves as an executive producer for A&E Network.

In addition to the upcoming docuseries, Lifetime has announced the network will air its “TLC Forever” documentary with A+E Networks in a joint simulcast on Lifetime and A&E on June 3rd at 8pm ET/PT.

Directed by Matthew Kay, the two-hour special details the rise and fall of the top-selling American female group of all time. Originally consisting of T-Boz, Chili, and Lisa “Left Eye” Lopez, the group quickly climbed the Hollywood ladder after they formed the band in 1990. They went on to score nine top-ten hits and, over the course of their career, received four Grammy Awards, five MTV Video Music Awards, and five Soul Train Music Awards.

But, their success came with an unexpected darkness as the group juggled international fame and internal fallouts, external attacks, bankruptcy, and illness. Now with a new tour scheduled for summer 2023, the documentary reunites fans with the remaining members as they continue to push forward. T-Boz and Chili will both speak

“TLC Forever” is produced by One Story Up and Lauren Fulton for Lifetime and A&E Network. Executive

producers for One Story Up are Roger Ross Williams and Geoff Martz. Executive producers for TLC are

Tionne Watkins, Rozonda Thomas, Bill Diggins for Diggit Entertainment Group and Rick Krim. Executive

Producers for A+E Networks are Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson.