Univision News Head Leopoldo Gómez Exits; Maria Martinez-Guzman Named Interim Replacement (TV News Roundup)

Leopoldo Gómez, head of TelevisaUnivision’s Univision News division, is departing the Spanish-language media and content company after 25 years. TelevisaUnivision announced Gómez’s exit on Monday. Gómez had headed Univision News for the past two years, and served as VP of news at Televisa for 23 years before that.

Gómez’s interim replacement will be executive VP of news Maria Martinez-Guzman, who will begin after his July 14 departure.

During his time at Univision News, Gómez launched Univision’s fact-checking platform “elDetector,” created a number of news specials, produced “Despierta America” and “Noticiero Univision,” and garnered two Edward R. Murrow awards and three News and Documentary Emmy awards.

“Leopoldo has had an immense impact on our news division in the last two years,” said TelevisaUnivision CEO Wade Davis. “We have benefited from his expertise and in-depth knowledge of the news making process. We are saddened to see him go but understand his decision.”

In other TV roundup news:

FIRST LOOKS

Issa Rae’s “Rap Sh!t” returns for its second season on Aug. 10 and Max has released the first official trailer. The series will debut with the first two episodes, and follow up with one new episode each week until the Sept. 21 finale.

“‘Rap Sh!t’ follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna and Mia, who reunite to form a rap group. In their rise to fame, Shawna and Mia find themselves at a pivotal moment in their rap career as they are forced to decide if they will stay true to themselves or conform to the music industry’s demands,” per the official logline.

The series stars Aida Osman as Shawna, KaMillion as Mia, Jonica Booth as Chastity, RJ Cyler as Lamont and Daniel Augustin as Maurice. Rae executive produces the series alongside Montrel McKay, Jonathan Berry, Dave Becky, Jim Kleverweis and showrunner Syreeta Singleton. Yung Miami and JT of City Girls serve as co-executive producers, with Kevin “Coach K” Lee, Pierre “P” Thomas, Sara Rastogi and Jax Clark.

Watch the trailer below.

*

Zoe Saldaña, Morgan Freeman, Michael Kelly and Nicole Kidman star in the new trailer for “Special Ops: Lioness,” the upcoming Paramount+ original thriller spy series. The first two episodes of the show are set to premiere on July 23.

According to the official synopsis, “’Special Ops: Lioness,’ inspired by an actual U.S. military program, follows the life of Joe (Saldaña) while she attempts to balance her personal and professional life as the tip of the CIA’s spear in the war on terror. The Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (Kidman) and Donald Westfield (Kelly), enlists an aggressive Marine Raider named Cruz (Laysla De Oliveira) to operate undercover alongside Joe among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA’s efforts to thwart the next 9/11.”

The series also stars Laysla De Oliveira, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur and Hannah Love Lanier. It is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Saldaña, Kidman, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone and John Hillcoat.

Watch the trailer below.

CASTING

Relationship and intimacy expert Shan Boodram is set to host Roku’s “The Marriage Pact,” an experimental series that follows single friends who agreed to get married if still single at a certain age. The eight-episode series follows five separate couples on their marriage pact journeys to see if their “back-up plans” were really meant to be.

“Shan is the perfect host and expert for this series,” said Jessica Sebastian-Dayeh, president of Maven. Boodram is the host of podcast “Lovers and Friends” and television series “Sexology With Shan Boodram.” “It’s such a relatable concept where all the years of wondering ‘what if’ with someone you know will finally be answered. Love and commitment between friends comes with a lot to gain, but also a lot to lose.”

“The Marriage Pact” will premiere on August 4 on the Roku Channel. The series is produced by Maven, a Boat Rocker company. Sebastian-Dayeh, Peter Scalettar and Jessica Nahmias serve as executive producers. Kimberly Goodman serves as showrunner.

SPECIALS

Disney Channel is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a new nostalgia spot to bring back characters, stories and moments from Disney Channel’s past. The spot will feature clips and memories from “Camp Rock,” ”Cheetah Girls,” “Hannah Montana,” “High School Musical,” “Lizzie McGuire,” “That’s So Raven” and other Disney originals.

“We hear often from parents who say they feel like they grew up alongside our characters, and now have the tremendous joy of watching their own children do the same,” said Pamela Levine, head of marketing, Disney Branded Television and National Geographic. “Having that kind of impact is such an honor.”

The spot will be integrated into all Disney linear and digital platforms including Disney Channel, Disney Junior and DisneyXD, and will roll out across national broadcasts and in theaters starting July 14.

Take a look at the new Disney spot below.

AWARDS

Allen Media Group’s multi-media platform TheGrio has named Daryl V. Atkinson the recipient of its inaugural TheGrio Heroes initiative, the company announced Monday.

TheGrio Heroes initiative aims to spotlight everyday people making a difference in their communities. As the co-founder and co-director of Forward Justice, Atkinson was chosen as embodiment of “the importance of a second chance.”

After serving a sentence of 40 months in prison for a first-time, non-violent drug crime, Atkinson created Forward Justice, an “advocacy-focused law, policy and strategy center to synergize community activism with the litigation, public policy, and scholarship necessary to secure rights for current and former incarcerated people.”

“TheGrio Hero award recognizes an individual who has made significant strides in making America stronger, more just and compassionate,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Daryl Atkinson exemplifies the values and spirit of this award, and we are honored to highlight his extraordinary contributions to the country and to humanity as a whole.”