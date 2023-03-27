Leona Lewis Sings Diane Warren-Written Theme Song for Jane Goodall Series on Apple TV+ (EXCLUSIVE)

“One Step Closer,” the theme song for Apple TV+’s upcoming kids and family series “Jane,” is performed by Leona Lewis from music and lyrics written by Diane Warren.

The series follows nine-year-old Jane (Ava Louise Murchison), a budding environmentalist who looks up to Dr. Jane Gooddall and is on a quest to save endangered animals with the help of her best friends, David (Mason Blomberg) and Greybeard the chimpanzee.

Warren has also pledged to donate a portion of her profits from the song to the Jane Goodall Institute, a global community conservation organization founded by Goodall. “When I was asked to write the song for Apple TV+’s new series based on Jane Goodall’s mission, I couldn’t say yes fast enough,” she said. “She is my hero. The work she has done has inspired so many including me, and now she has inspired my song, ‘One Step Closer.’ I am so excited to be a part of this! Leona Lewis was the perfect artist for this since along with being one of the best singers in pop music, she is also a fellow animal advocate warrior.”

“As a fellow animal rights advocate, I jumped at the chance to perform the theme song for Apple TV+’s ‘Jane,’ inspired by Dr. Goodall’s work,” added Lewis. “Dr. Goodall’s tireless mission to save our planet and the animals roaming in it has been a huge inspiration to me, and I’m so happy to be part of such a special show and message. Diane Warren’s ‘One Step Closer’ is a beautifully moving song about what we can do to change the world and it has been such a privilege to collaborate with her on this.”

“Jane” hails from Sinking Ship Entertainment and is created by J.J. Johnson, who executive produces alongside Christin Simms, Blair Powers, Matt Bishop and the Jane Goodall Institute’s Andria Teather.

Listen to “One Step Closer” below.