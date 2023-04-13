‘Lego Masters’ Format Heads to Japan in TBS Deal

Competition reality TV format “Lego Masters” has been picked up by Tokyo Broadcasting System for adaptation in Japan. The deal is the 19th for the Banijay Rights-represented format and the third in Asia.

Production is currently underway for the show, which will see pairs compete against each other to wow judges with inspiring designs and brick builds.

“I am looking forward to working with Banijay Rights and not only learn about the production of the show, but also to closely examine the essence of creation behind it,” said Aso Kunihiro, producer, contents solution department at TBS in a prepared statement.

“Lego Masters is a masterstroke of a global format that continues to provide uplifting viewing to audiences worldwide,” said Rashmi Bajpai, EVP sales Asia, Banijay Rights, who negotiated the TBS deal.

Originally created by Tuesday’s Child Television and the Lego Group, Banijay globally distributes the format and finished tape for the show.

In Asia, local adaptations have previously been aired by MBC in South Korea and by Shenzhen TV in China. New versions of “Lego Masters” are to be produced by TV Markiza in Slovakia and TV Nova in the Czech Republic, following other versions in Europe, the U.S. and Australia.

“We are so excited that families in Japan will have an opportunity to enjoy this global phenomenon. ‘Lego Masters celebrates Lego building at its very best – creative, ingenious, great teamwork and lots and lots of fun. We are looking forward to inspiring Japanese builders of all ages,” said Michael Ebbesen, GM of Lego Japan.