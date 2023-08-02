Legendary Entertainment Names Jason Clodfelter President of Television

Longtime Sony Pictures Entertainment executive Jason Clodfelter has been appointed president of television at Legendary Entertainment. The announcement was made on Wednesday by Legendary CEO, Josh Grode.

In the new role, Clodfelter will work to develop new scripted series and limited series for exploitation across all platforms. He’ll work closely with Mary Parent, Legendary Pictures’ vice chairman of worldwide production.

“We are pleased to welcome Jason to the Legendary team, where he will be a tremendous asset as we continue to grow our television business with compelling content that resonates with our audiences worldwide. His creative instincts, understanding of IP and ability to work with the creative community are key strengths that he brings to our television department and complements Carmi Zlotnik and our other senior executives,” said Grode.

“The past 17 plus years at Sony have been some of the most rewarding and memorable years of my life. I am grateful for the incredibly talented writers, producers, actors, and directors that I have had the privilege to partner with and the television series that we have worked on,” said Clodfelter in a memo to staff. “The senior leadership team at Sony is best in class and I am very thankful for Tony Vinciquerra, Ravi Ahuja, and Katherine Pope’s support in embracing this next chapter. I’m thrilled to be joining Legendary Entertainment, at such an exciting time in the company’s trajectory. Legendary has proven to be a nimble studio that utilizes their IP in a fresh and innovative way, while also embracing their opportunity for growth. I look forward to working with Josh Grode, Mary Parent, Carmi Zlotnik, and the entire Legendary family.”

Prior to the appointment, Clodfelter, served as Co‐President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, the production arm of SPE’s television business, where he oversaw U.S. Drama and Comedy Development, U.S. Scripted & Current Programming, Global Programming & Development, Talent & Casting, TriStar Television, Marketing, and Research. The studio produced multiple high-profile scripted series for broadcast, cable, and streaming outlets under Clodfelter’s leadership as co-president, including “The Night Agent,” “The Boys” franchise, “Cobra Kai,” “Platonic,” “Twisted Metal,” “A League of Their Own,” “Wheel of Time,” “Outlander,” “The Afterparty,” “Black Monday,” “Atypical,” “Them,” “The Blacklist,” “For All Mankind,” “The Good Doctor,” “SWAT,” “Accused,” “The Goldbergs,” Lucky Hank,” “Live in Front of a Studio Audience,” and “Better Call Saul,” along with upcoming shows, “Dark Matter,” “Goosebumps,” “Sausage Party.”

Clodfelter’s exit was announced office-wide in a memo to staff. Read the memo in full below.

