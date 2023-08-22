Leah Remini’s Game Show ‘People Puzzler’ Debuts Sept. 11 in Syndication, Including Key Fox-Owned Stations

The Leah Remini-hosted Game Show Network series “People Puzzler” is set for off-network syndication on stations this fall. The gamer has now been cleared by Lionsgate-owned syndication distributor Debmar-Mercury in more than 90% of the country, including Fox-owned stations in the three top markets: WWOR New York, KCOP Los Angeles and WFLD Chicago.

“People Puzzler,” which premieres in syndication on Sept. 11, has been sold to station groups including Fox, CBS, Nexstar, Scripps, Hearst, Gray, Sinclair and others. The library includes 325 episodes from the first three seasons of “People Puzzler” on Game Show Network.

“This hit game on GSN makes it a proven performer with over 300 episodes,” Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein said in a joint statement. “Having generated strong household ratings and adult 25-54 demos, and offering viewers a fan favorite with Leah as host, ‘People Puzzler’ has deservedly earned its place on stations’ fall schedules.”

‘People Puzzler” combines crossword puzzles with pop culture and other facts, putting three contestants in a three-round battle. The contestant with the most points then moves into the “Fast Puzzle Bonus Round,” with the chance to win a cash prize.

Remini is a two-time Emmy winner and a Daytime Emmy nominee for outstanding game show host, and created, produced and hosted the critically acclaimed documentary series “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.” She also starred in CBS’ “The King of Queens” and appeared as a judge on “So You Think You Can Dance.”

“People Puzzler” is produced by Game Show Enterprises, Start Entertainment and Dotdash Meredith’s People. Remini is an executive producer, along with Rane Laymance, Scott St. John and Neal Konstantini for Start Entertainment and Rachel Feinberg for Dotdash Meredith.