‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’ at Paramount+ Adds Four to Cast, Including ‘Yellowstone’ Actor Mo Brings Plenty

David Oyelowo and Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming Paramount+ series “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” has added four recurring cast members.

Dale Dickey (“Winter’s Bone,” “Breaking Bad”), Mo Brings Plenty (“Yellowstone,” “The Good Lord Bird”), Tosin Morohunfola (“Run The World,” “Everything’s Trash”), and Margot Bingham (“The Walking Dead,” “She’s Gotta Have It”) have all joined the series.

They join previously announced series lead David Oyelowo as well as cast members Lauren E. Banks, Forrest Goodluck, Barry Pepper, and Demi Singleton. Dennis Quaid, Joaquina Kalukango, Lonnie Chavis, Rob Morgan, Ryan O’Nan, Grantham Coleman, Donald Sutherland, and Justin Hurtt-Dunkley will recur, with Shea Whigham and Garrett Hedlund set to guest star.

The logline for the series states it will “bring the legendary lawman of the wild west to life. Reeves (Oyelowo), known as the greatest frontier hero in American history, worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded.”

Dickey will play Widow Dolliver, described as “an old woman who has seen it all, and who does not waste time suffering fools.” Brings Plenty will play Minco Dodge, “a Choctaw Native American and friend to Bass Reeves.” Morohunfola will play Jackson “Jackrabbit” Cole, “a former Union soldier turned prisoner that rides along with Bass Reeves.” Bingham will play Sara Jumper, “a black Seminole Native American whom Bass will owe a debt of gratitude toward.”

The show was originally announced as a standalone series before it was shifted to an anthology format. Subsequent seasons will follow other iconic lawmen who have impacted history.

“Lawmen: Bass Reeves” is currently filming in Texas. Chad Feehan is credited as creator, executive producer, and showrunner. David and Jessica Oyelowo executive produce under their Yoruba Saxon banner. Sheridan executive produces via Bosque Ranch Producitons. David C. Glasser, David Permut, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and David Hutkin also executive produce. Christina Alexandra Voros will executive produce and direct five episodes. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Bosque Ranch Productions, and Yoruba Saxon.