‘Law & Order’ Flagship, ‘SVU’ and ‘Organized Crime’ Renewed for New Seasons at NBC

“Law & Order,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime” have all been renewed for new seasons, set to air on NBC in the fall.

While the flagship series, which returned in 2022 a decade after the series’ cancellation, will air Season 23, “Organized Crime,” led by Chris Meloni, will air its fourth season. “Special Victims Unit,” starring and executive produced by Mariska Hargitay has been renewed for a groundbreaking Season 25. The shows are produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment.

While both “Law & Order” and “SVU” will have 22 episodes, “Organized Crime” will have 13.

“All of us at ‘SVU’ feel honored to be able to continue telling these essential stories, and we are proud that the family we’ve become has grown stronger, bolder and more united with each season. While we have seen significant changes in our culture, injustice persists and too many voices still go unheard,” Hargitay tells Variety in an exclusive statement. “That cause is as much mine as it is Olivia Benson’s, and I gather strength from knowing that the longest-running drama series on television is one that elevates women’s stories, and the stories of those in our society who have been marginalized and harmed. To know that I get to be a part of someone’s experience of feeling less alone, less isolated, more in community, more connected, that is the true privilege and gift.”

She continues, “On the artistic front, it is gratifying for me to take stock of how much I’ve learned, and exciting to embrace how much I have yet to discover. I’ve had many deeply fulfilling artistic experiences in my years on the show, most recently and most especially directing the ‘King of the Moon’ episode. I look forward to growing creatively in the future with these extraordinary collaborators.”

Additionally, NBC has renewed Wolf’s three One Chicago series for new seasons.