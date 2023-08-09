Laura Jarrett Will Co-Anchor NBC’s Saturday ‘Today’

NBC is adding a new face to its cadre of “Today” anchors.

Laura Jarrett, who just joined NBC News in November of last year, has been named the new co-anchor of the Saturday broadcast of the network’s “Today” morning program. She will co-anchor with Peter Alexander, NBC News’ chief White House correspondent.

Jarrett has enjoyed a fast track since joining NBC. She came aboard from CNN in January to fill the shoes of veteran justice correspondent Pete Williams, taking on the role of senior legal correspondent, which she will retain. At CNN. she had been co-anchor of the early-morning program “Early Start,” which she worked on with Christine Romans. Romans is expected to join NBC News in the near future.

Jarrett will replace Kristen Welker, who is slated to take on the lead role at “Meet the Press” in the fall.

“In her first months at NBC News, Laura has quickly made her mark with tireless reporting, sharp legal insight and powerful storytelling,” said Libby Leist, executive vice president of “Today” and NBC News’ lifestyle coverage, in a statement. “Not only is she a terrific journalist, she’s also a wonderful colleague. We can’t wait to officially welcome her to ‘Saturday Today.’”

Jarrett is a graduate of Amherst College and Harvard Law School. She resides in New York with her husband and two children.

NBC News will move the Saturday broadcast back to New York after a time being based in Washington, D.C. Joe Fryer, an NBC News correspondent, will take on the role of Feature Anchor for “Saturday Today,” while continuing as a co-anchor of “Morning News Now” on the NBC News Now streaming service. Angie Lassman, a meteorologist who joined NBC News in December, will join the trio on Saturdays.