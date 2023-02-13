‘Last Kingdom’ Film ‘Seven Kings Must Die’ Sets Netflix Premiere Date, Drops First Look Images (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Last Kingdom” followup film “Seven Kings Must Die” has set its premiere date at Netflix, Variety has learned exclusively.

The film will debut on the streamer on April 14. In addition, Netflix has released first-look images from the film, which can be seen above and below.

“It has been such an honor to be part of telling this story for all these years,” said series star and executive producer Alexander Dreymon. “As an actor, I have been so challenged and gratified by the privilege of playing Uhtred. Hanging up Uhtred’s sword after filming ‘Seven Kings’ felt, ironically, heavy – even though I know that our tale has reached its conclusion. As an EP on the show, I could not be more proud of the hundreds of people who spent thousands of hours to make the best product possible. As for our loyal fans…what can I say? You are the reason we’ve reached this point and got to bring our saga to the end. This, as it always has been, is for you.”

“Seven Kings Must Die” continues the story of “The Last Kingdom,” which aired its fifth and final season on Netflix in 2022. Dreymon once again plays Uhtred of Bebbanburg. Per the official description, Uhtred “must ride once more across a fractured kingdom with several of the series’ much-loved returning characters, as they battle alongside, and against, new allies and enemies. Following the death of King Edward, a battle for the crown ensues, as rival heirs and invaders compete for power. And when an alliance comes seeking Uhtred’s help in their plans, Uhtred faces a choice between those he cares for most, and the dream of forming a united England.”

“Seven Kings Must Die” is written by Martha Hillier and produced by Nigel Marchant, Gareth Neame and Mat Chaplin. Ed Bazalgette is the director. Dreymon and Hillier serve as executive producers. It is produced by Carnival Films, which is part of Universal International Studios, and distributed worldwide by NBCUniversal International Distribution.

“The Last Kingdom” originally debuted in 2015 on BBC Two before being fully acquired by Netflix going into its third season. The show has proven to be incredibly popular, ranking at no. 14 on Nielsen’s list of most streamed original shows of 2022.

Marcell Piti

