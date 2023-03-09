Lashan Browning, MTV Entertainment Studios Launch Production Company Antoinette Media

Paramount’s MTV Entertainment Studios and film and TV producer Lashan Browning have announced a new joint venture, Antoinette Media.

The company is described as a full-service production company working on unscripted titles, scripted features, and documentaries.

Browning currently produces seven series for MTV Entertainment Studios, including “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,” “Love & Hip Hop Miami,” “Love & Hip Hop Family Reunion,” “Couples Retreat,” “Caught in the Act: Unfaithful,” “Shaunie & Keion: Destination I Do,” and “Run it Back.”

Prior to forming Antoinette Media, the producer helped launch Oxygen Network. Browning has also produced content for Bravo, OWN, Discovery and Lifetime, in addition to creating TLC’s “Starter Wives Confidential,” Spike TV’s “Ride with Funkmaster Flex,” and Lifetime documentary, “Intimate Portrait: Missy Elliott.”

Browning said in a statement, “This is an incredibly exciting time for producers, as both the quality and quantity of content continue to climb to new heights. Antoinette Media’s launch, along with Paramount’s valued backing, empower us to further build an already extensive body of work and move forward as industry leaders in the production of high-quality, commercial content across genres and formats.”

“Lashan Browning is a trailblazing powerhouse and seminal creator who is an integral part of our success at MTV Entertainment Studios,” said Nina L. Diaz, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios CCO and president of content.

In 2020, Browning and Diaz worked together to grow the number of BIPOC- and women-owned production companies. The two have also worked to provide funding, production infrastructure, services, and staff to develop top-quality content and producers.