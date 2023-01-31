‘La Brea’ Renewed for Season 3 at NBC

“La Brea” has been renewed for Season 3 at NBC, Variety has learned.

The news comes ahead of the resumption of the second season of the series, which last aired an original episode in November.

Per the official logline, the series “follows an epic family adventure after a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles pulling people and buildings into a mysterious and dangerous primeval land where they have no choice but to band together to survive.”

The cast includes Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie, Tonantzin Carmelo, and Michelle Vergara Moore.

David Applebaum created the series and serves as executive producer and showrunner. Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Chris Hollier, Adam Davidson, Bryan Wynbrandt, Steven Lilien, Ken Woodruff, and Arika Lisanne Mittman also executive produce. Universal Television produces with Australia’s Matchbox Pictures in association with Keshet Studios.

This is the latest series renewal at NBC in recent months. The broadcaster previously announced that its reboot of “Quantum Leap” will be back for a second season. NBC has also already made series orders for next season, such as drama series “The Irrational.”

The network also has multiple pilots in the works at present. The most recently announced was the medical drama “Wolf,” which hails from executive producers Greg Berlanti and Andy Serkis. NBC is also working on a pilot for a murder mystery series starring “Good Girls” and “Parks and Recreation” alum Retta.