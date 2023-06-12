Kristin Davis: ‘I Wish I Could Fix’ the Kim Cattrall ‘Sex and the City’ Drama, but ‘I Can’t Change Anybody’ and Won’t ‘Waste Energy On It’

Kristin Davis recently told The Telegraph that she will not waste energy on the drama surrounding Kim Cattrall and “Sex and the City.” Variety exclusively reported in May that Cattrall would appear in the second season of Max’s “Sex and the City” sequel series “And Just Like That” in a cameo role.

The announcement was something of a bombshell for “Sex and the City” fans, as Cattrall publicly announced in 2016 that she was done playing her character, Samantha, when she didn’t feel like the script for a proposed third film did justice to the character. Her decision to step away from Samantha led to a public fallout with Sarah Jessica Parker, who continues to play Carrie Bradshaw on “And Just Like That.”

When The Telegraph asked Davis, who reprises her “Sex and the City” role of Charlotte York on “And Just Like That,” if any member of the cast speaks to Cattrall, Davis answered: “You have to respect people’s wishes. I’m not gonna waste energy on it. I can’t change anybody. I do understand fans’ feelings — that they’re upset… I wish I could fix it, but I can’t. It’s not in my power.”

When Michael Patrick King and Parker brought “Sex and the City” back as “And Just Like That,” Cattrall wasn’t asked back to return as Samantha given continued tensions with Parker and the rest of the cast. She filmed her “And Just Like That” Season 2 cameo remotely and without any of the original cast members on set with her. Famed “Sex and the City” costume designer Patricia Field, who has not been working on “And Just Like That,” also returned to dress Samantha for her scene.

Cattrall’s “And Just Like That” scene is not expected to air until August. Davis will once again be a series regular as Charlotte. She told The Telegraph she “wouldn’t change a single thing” about playing Charlotte because the character has had such growth. Does Davis foresee the series continuing for years and stretching into Charlotte’s life as a 60 year old? “I really don’t think we’ll still be doing it in 10 years time,” she said. “That would be weird.”

The second season of “And Just Like That” premieres on June 22.