Kristin Bjorklund, ‘Family Feud’ Co-Executive Producer, Dies at 67

Kristin Bjorklund, co-executive producer of “Family Feud” for 40 years died on March 5. She was 67.

Bjorklund was on the kidney transplant list for years, and following her surgery on March 2, she developed an aggressive infection from the incision.

After attending Dartmouth, Bjorklund started her career at Goodson-Todman Productions. By 1982, Bjorklund joined “Family Feud,” making the game show her home for 40 years. In 2019, and after producing well over 2,000 episodes, the producer won an Emmy Award for her work on the series.

“Family Feud” co-executive producer, Brian Hawley wrote “Kristin Bjorklund was my coworker, my buddy, my sister from another mister. She could be feisty, strong-willed and oh-so-anal, but she had a fun, raunchy sense of humor and there was nothing better than hearing her laugh” Hawley added, “When my life was a mess or my house was falling apart, I called Kristin. Without Kristin’s friendship, my first few years working in Atlanta wouldn’t have been tolerable.”

A close family friend, Kayley Hamilton added “As beautiful on the outside as she was on the inside, Kristin was known for her smile that lit up a room, her kind heart, her deep empathy toward everyone she knew, her endless generosity, and her contagious laugh.”

Born in Mineola, N.Y., on July 8, 1955, Bjorklund was raised by her parents, Paul Robert Bjorklund and Virginia Marie Johnson.

She is survived by her nephew Erik Bjorklund and niece Annika Bjorklund.